

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French speed-train maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) Friday said it has signed a contract with the Italian operator FERROVIENORD, controlled by Italy -based transport and mobility Group FNM S.p.A . The deal is for the supply of a first batch of 31 regional trains to Lombardy Region for a total value of 194 million euros.



The company said the contract is the first within a framework agreement also signed with FNM. The trains will be delivered gradually from 2022 onwards.



The agreement provides the possibility, within 8 years, to purchase 30 additional trains, up to a maximum of 61. It also includes options for preventive and corrective maintenance service.



The signing follows the award to Alstom of the tender called by FNM in 2017, subsequent to the approval of the purchase of 176 new trains by Lombardy Region, which allocated 1.6 billion euros to the global programme.



The Coradia Stream trains are manufactured by Alstom in Italy.



