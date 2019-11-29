Eolus Vind AB: Eolus makes annual report for the fiscal year September 2018 - August 2019 public

Hässleholm, Sweden, November 29th, 2019

Eolus Vind AB (publ) is hereby making the annual report for the fiscal year September 1, 2018 - August 31, 2019 public.

The annual report is now available for downloading at www.eolusvind.com (in Swedish only).

The AGM will be held in Hässleholm Saturday January 25, 2020 at 3 PM CET. In conjunction with the AGM Eolus according to tradition will arrange a wind power and environmental seminar.

The annual report will be translated into English and made available on www.eolusvind.com.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02

Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 10 199 88 17

Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

This information is information that Eolus Vind AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 9.45 AM CET on November 29, 2019.

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 570 wind turbines of the approximately 3 600 wind turbines operating in Sweden. Eolus has signed contracts for over 800 MW of asset management services of which 525 MW is in operation.



Eolus Vind AB has about 16 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



Attachment