Chief of ACI Global Wins Business Worldwide Magazine's CEO Award

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of ACI Global has been honoured in the Business Worldwide Magazine's (BWM) 2019 CEO Awards. Ian Erskine was named "Best CEO in Australia's Training/Education Industry" for his outstanding work in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility.

The BWM CEO Awards name and celebrate the most respected C-Level executives from around the world, across a broad spectrum of sectors. Unlike other business awards that focus on companies, the CEO Awards shine a spotlight on the individuals at their helm, recognising their successes and using their example to inspire others to achieve similar success.

As the world becomes more aware of the need for organisations to embrace Ethical Behaviour, Corporate Social Responsibility is now widely regarded as an essential criterion for organisations of all capacities. But for many, CSR still feels like a PR requirement and just another onerous task to add to an already unmanageable "to-do" list. Owner and Managing Director of ACI Global Ian Erskine says it doesn't have to be this way. He has built a career around encouraging organisations to achieve excellence, adopting CSR as a way of life rather than an obligation.

The Australian company is an International Learning and Personal Certification Provider specialising in Accelerating Continuous Improvement (ACI). It also focuses on encouraging personal and organisational maturity and development and has guided a diverse range of global organisations through ISO 26000 guidance. Ian firmly believes that by making ethical behaviour a core ingredient in an organisation's make-up, leaders can create happier, more productive workplaces that benefit everyone.

He explained to BWM, "Sustainability and working ethically are really important for everyone these days - we all need to think about our quality of life and the impact that has on ourselves, our families and our loved ones. The space we live in is paramount to our well-being, and as such we must always act as guardians of the environment and provide stewardship for those that follow us. Companies that set out clear ethical values and guidelines are also far less likely to find themselves in breach of laws or under scrutiny for poor behaviour. Our aim is to empower leaders to achieve excellence, indeed greatness, not only for themselves, but the for their organisations and their stakeholders."

Further information about ACI Global can be found at https://www.aciglobal.com.au/

An article on the company can be found on the BWM website:

https://www.bwmonline.com/2019/11/09/making-the-business-world-a-better-place-how-aci-global-is-helping-organisations-and-their-people-achieve-their-csr-goals/

Further information about the BWM CEO Awards can be found at: https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/ceo-awards-2019-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david.jones@bwmonline.com

W: http://www.bwmonline.com