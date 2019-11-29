

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Friday amid worries that tensions between the U.S. and China over Hong Kong could delay a potential 'phase one' trade deal.



The editor of China's state-backed Global Times tabloid said in a tweet that China is considering to put the drafters of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on the no-entry list, barring them from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 5,910 after edging up 0.2 percent on Thursday.



Nissan Motor shares edged up slightly. At the monthly operating Board meeting, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has decided to appoint a General Secretary to be named in the coming days. The General Secretary will report to the Alliance Operating Board and CEOs.



Speed-train maker Alstom lost 1 percent. The company has signed a contract with the Italian operator FERROVIENORD for the supply of a first batch of 31 regional trains to Lombardy Region for a total value of 194 million euros.



