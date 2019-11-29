NOTICE 29 NOVEMBER 2019 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY At the request of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy, Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as from December 3, 2019. Short name: FARON Number of shares: 43 290 747 ISIN code: FI4000153309 Order book ID: 185076 ADT Value in EUR: 400 000 Company Identity Number: 2068285-4 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 4000 Health Care Super sector: 4500 Health Care This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sisu Partners Oy. For further information, please call Sisu Partners Oy on +358 40 555 4727. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260