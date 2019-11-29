KONE DX Class Elevators Take the Industry Into a New Era - The World's First Elevator Series With Built-in Digital Connectivity as Standard

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, today introduces the world's first digital elevator series. With built-in connectivity as standard, KONE DX Class elevators bring a new user experience to life through a combination of design, technology, new materials, apps and services.

KONE DX Class revolutionizes the role of elevators in future smart buildings: the elevator is no longer merely a way to travel between floors, but an integral and integrated platform that offers intuitive, ambient and connected experiences that extend from the lobby throughout the building. For KONE customers such as developers and building owners, a key advantage is the ability to adapt and upgrade the elevator experience according to needs now and in the future.

The new KONE DX Class enables customers to tailor and plug in additional software and services for elevators throughout the entire lifetime of a building. By using open application programming interfaces (APIs), KONE's approach makes it easy to manage and integrate different devices, apps and services with new and existing systems. For elevator passengers this brings a host of new, multisensory experiences inside the elevator, combining physical hardware and digital services. These can be customized according to individual needs and preferences, bringing new levels of ease and convenience.

"Today we are launching a world first: a ground-breaking class of digitally-connected elevators which enable mass-customizable services that bring convenience to customers and users," says Henrik Ehrnrooth, KONE President and CEO. "We have worked closely with our customers to develop and define our KONE DX Class elevator series so it can best meet their fast-changing needs. New technologies give us opportunities to create an integrated and easily adaptable building experience. As buildings evolve, the elevators can also evolve in ways we have not seen before. The KONE DX Class elevator series offers our customers a fantastic opportunity to set themselves apart."

Every KONE DX Class elevator provides:

The option for customers to easily and remotely activate digital services when they need to, including KONE 24/7 Connected Services and KONE Residential Flow.

Secure APIs for third-party solutions, which create new and exciting services. KONE is also announcing agreements with a number of companies, such as Blindsquare; Robotise; Soundtrack Your Brand and more, to bring new levels of sophistication to the people flow experience.

A whole new variety of design options and innovations, including anti-stain, anti-scratch, and anti-bacterial surfaces.

Advanced dynamic display, sound and lighting options to transform the ambience and interior.

A range of sustainable materials to meet green building criteria like BREEAM and LEED.

"We are merging the technologies of tomorrow with the buildings of today to put the 'smart' into smart buildings," says Tomio Pihkala, EVP, New Equipment Business, KONE. "We are changing our business profoundly towards a platform business. This means combining products and services over the lifetime of a building, which is very powerful. KONE DX Class will make elevator journeys more user-friendly, more enjoyable and more sustainable, meeting the changing needs of infrastructure, buildings and services for years to come."

The new KONE DX Class elevator series will first be available in European markets from December 2019 onwards, and rolled out to other areas during 2020-2021. The KONE DX Class is also ideal for customers looking to modernize existing equipment with enhanced eco-efficiency, performance, and aesthetics. The KONE DX Class will replace the current KONE elevator range.KONE DX Class - Connecting more than floors

For images and videos visit KONE's Material Bank at bit.ly/NewEraForElevators

For further information, please contact:Hanna Rutanen, Director, External Communications, KONE Corporation, +358-41-5071361, media@kone.com

Read more:Previous press releases are available at www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ including:

March 1, 2018: KONE introduces new digital platform and renews its products and services portfolio to better meet the opportunities of a connected world

September 25, 2017: KONE introduces new people flow solution, KONE Residential Flow, for intelligent and connected residential developments

February 8, 2017: KONE revolutionizes elevator maintenance with new customizable KONE Care service offering and 24/7 Connected Services

February 19, 2016: KONE joins forces with IBM for IoT cloud services and advanced analytics technologies

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2018, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 9.1 billion, and at the end of the year over 57,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kone-oyj/r/kone-dx-class-elevators-take-the-industry-into-a-new-era---the-world-s-first-elevator-series-with-bu,c2976066

The following files are available for download: