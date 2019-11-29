SIMO Holdings, Inc.: SIMO Holdings Versus uCloudlink's Patent Litigation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2019 / K&L Gates LLP obtained a judgment in favor of SIMO Holdings, Inc., in a patent infringement action against competitor uCloudlink Network Technology Ltd. and UCloudlink (America) Ltd. following a jury verdict of willful infringement and patent validity.

K&L Gates filed the case on behalf of SIMO in June 2018, alleging patent infringement by its main competitor, uCloudlink. SIMO claimed that uCloudlink's GlocalMe G2, U2, G3 hot spots, and S1 mobile phone copied SIMO's proprietary technology and infringed SIMO's U.S. Patent No. 9,836,689, and on this basis sought monetary damages and a permanent injunction.

At trial, in April 2019, SIMO obtained a jury verdict that the "689 Patent was valid and awarding SIMO $2,183,562.40 for uCloudlink 's infringement. The jury also found that uCloudlink's infringement was willful, entitling SIMO to the prospect of enhanced damages.

More background and company information can be found in the follow press release about the lawsuit:

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/simo-holdings-skyroam-inc-wins-134200911.html

On October 16, 2019, the Court entered an amended final judgment, holding defendants uCloudlink jointly and severally liable to SIMO in the amount of $8,230,654.

SIMO is the pioneer in software-based virtual SIM (vSIM) technology, and the parent to Skyroam, Inc., the leading provider of connected mobile Wi-Fi hot spots, including the Solis X.

K&L team included Chicago partner Benjamin Weed (Picture), San Francisco special projects lawyer Rachel Burnim, San Francisco associate Peter Soskin, Chicago associate Gina Jenero Johnson, Chicago associate Katherine Allor, and other lawyers from the firm's San Francisco and Palo Alto offices.

Media Contact

SIMO Holdings, Inc.

Victoria

Victormedia@ixaks.com

SOURCE: SIMO Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568496/SIMO-Holdings-Versus-uCloudlinks-Patent-Litigation