

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Friday ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, next week.



Benchmark Brent crude declined 0.85 percent to $62.73 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 0.3 percent at $57.95 a barrel.



Russian oil companies proposed on Thursday not to change their output quotas as part of the current global supply cut deal, putting pressure on OPEC+ to avoid any major shift in the policy.



U.S.-China trade tensions also remained on investors' radar amid worries that tensions between the U.S. and China over Hong Kong could delay a potential 'phase one' trade deal.



The editor of China's state-backed Global Times tabloid said in a tweet that China is considering to put the drafters of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on the no-entry list, barring them from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao.



