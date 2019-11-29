

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy grew better than expected in the third quarter, but the pace of growth eased slightly from the previous three months, latest figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent sequentially, which was faster than the flash estimate of 0.5 percent. Second quarter growth was revised to 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent.



Exports increased 0.5 percent and imports increased 1.2 percent from the previous quarter.



Private consumption grew 1.5 percent from the previous quarter an gross fixed capital formation, or investments, rose 1.1 percent from the previous quarter.



On a working day adjusted basis, GDP grew 2.2 percent year-on-year, which was also faster than the flash estimate of 1.9 percent.



The annual growth figure for the second quarter was revised up to 1.4 percent from 1.2 percent.



