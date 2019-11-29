

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter and the slowdown was more severe than expected, latest figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent from the previous quarter, in with the flash estimate released on November 14.



Second quarter growth was revised higher to 1.1 percent from 0.9 percent. The economy stagnated in the first three months of the year.



Exports grew 1.2 percent in the third quarter and imports rose by 0.4 per cent. Households consumption rose 0.3 percent, while investments decreased 2.8 percent.



In the third quarter, GDP rose 2.2 percent from a year ago.



In the January to September period, the economy expanded 2.2 percent.



