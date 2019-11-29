

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate continued to remain stable in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in October, the same as seen in September.



The gross unemployment fell to 103,900 in October from 104,300 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, fell to 1.8 percent in October from 1.9 percent in the previous month.



Based on LFS data, the jobless rate was 5.3 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons were 161,000 in October.



