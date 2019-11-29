Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.11.2019 | 12:37
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 28

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 28-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                         364.93p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                       370.31p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                         358.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                       364.16p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---
© 2019 PR Newswire