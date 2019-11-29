Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 28-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.93p INCLUDING current year revenue 370.31p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.16p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---