PR Newswire
29.11.2019 | 12:40
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 28

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 28 November 2019 were:

413.58p  Capital only (undiluted)
413.58p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
413.69p  Including current year income (undiluted) XD
413.69p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 19th November
2019, the Company now has 84,339,001 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding
25,989,937 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

