

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales fell unexpectedly in October, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent month-on-month in October, following a 0.1 percent decrease in September. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.



Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales declined 0.6 percent monthly in October, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On an annual basis, retail sales fell 0.3 percent in October, after a 0.8 percent rise in the prior month.



