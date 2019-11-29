

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation rose in November, flash data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.2 percent increase in October. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.



The core inflation excluding energy and unprocessed food accelerated to 1.0 percent in November from 0.7 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in November.



Inflation based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, accelerated to 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent increase.



On a monthly basis, the HICP edged down 0.1 percent in November.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate fell to 9.7 percent in October from 9.9 percent in September. Economists had forecast a 9.8 percent rise.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX