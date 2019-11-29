"Fujian Brands on the Maritime Silk Road" promotes Fujian products

2019 "Fujian Brands on the Maritime Silk Road" series of activities in United Arab Emirates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the overseas economic and trade cooperation projects supported by the Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, "Fujian Brands on the Maritime Silk Road" (UAE Station) was held at Dubai World Trade Center November 25-28. The event was part of 2019 UAE five major industry building materials exhibitions in Dubai.

The Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce organized the Fujian Brand Pavilion, showing the overall image of Fujian Province, representing the good business environment of Fujian and the results of reform and opening up, and exhibiting Fujian brand products. At the same time, a corporate product exhibition area was set up, and a total of 22 brand companies representing stone, tools and machinery industries were organized to participate. Nearly 400 professional merchants were welcomed during the event, with intentional sales of 8 million U.S. dollars.

On the November 26, the special economic and trade matchmaking meeting was held at the Dubai World Trade Center. Representatives from more than 60 selected Fujian and UAE brand companies, suppliers and buyers attended the meeting. The meeting promoted Fujian's investment and business environment, Fujian brand products, and provided UAE buyers with one-on-one negotiation opportunities with high-quality Fujian suppliers. It boosted on-site entrepreneurs' deep-level, multi-fields cooperation, and achieved complementary advantages,mutual benefits and win-win situation.

Fujian was an important birthplace of the ancient Maritime Silk Road and the core area of the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road, which was explicitly supported by the Party Central Committee. In recent years, Fujian has achieved fruitful results in the trade exchanges and cooperation between the countries/regions along the "Maritime Silk Road". Last year, the transaction value exceeded 300 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.5%. This activity will help promote the friendly interaction between Fujian and Dubai.

The Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce relies on the national exhibitions along the "Maritime Silk Road", and has held a series of "Fujian Maritime Silk Road Travel" activities for 5 years, and achieved positive results and received high praise from the Ministry of Commerce. This year's "Fujian Brands on the Maritime Silk Road" has added a "Fujian Brand Pavilion", organized economic and trade promotion activities, and docked deeply with national markets along the "Maritime Silk Road".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037432/Fujian_Brands_UAE.jpg