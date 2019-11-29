

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose in November after slowing in the preceding two months, flash data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.6 percent in November, after a 2.5 percent increase in October. A similar inflation was seen in September.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.5 percent annually in November.



Meanwhile, prices for fuels for personal transport equipment, and electricity, gas and other fuels declined by 5.5 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in November.



