Goviex Uranium: Developing Two Uranium Deposits in AfricaQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Goviex Uranium: Developing Two Uranium Deposits in Africa
|Niger gov't approval increases GoviEx's mineral resources
|Niger approves revision to GoviEx's Madaouela 1 mining permit: Niger has formally approved a revision ...
|GoviEx Uranium Inc: GoviEx receives OK for Madaouela 1 permit revision
|GoviEx's Madaouela 1 Mining Permit revised to include an additional 23.84 Million Pounds of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2019) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx"), is pleased to announce that further to GoviEx's news release of July...
|GOVIEX URANIUM INC
|0,090
|+5,63 %