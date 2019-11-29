Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140QA ISIN: CA1380351009 Ticker-Symbol: 11L1 
Tradegate
29.11.19
14:22 Uhr
17,402 Euro
-0,038
-0,22 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,346
17,480
14:22
17,402
17,518
14:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANOPY GROWTH
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION17,402-0,22 %