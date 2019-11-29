Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of their recent article that offers comprehensive insights on the 'Role of AI in Improving Pharmacovigilance

One of the key drivers for the growing demand for pharmacovigilance, the associated tools, and software can be attributed to a greater emphasis on drug safety and the drug manufacturing process. With the focus on all the major drug regulations being on improving the drug quality and prevention of drug-related problems, pharma companies are increasingly becoming dependent on tools to enhance drug safety. Consequently, a major pain point that most pharma companies face today revolves around the execution of foolproof digital vigilance on the data generated.

Role of AI in Enhancing Pharmacovigilance

Real-time Monitoring Improved Drug Safety The whole point of adopting pharmacovigilance is to monitor the drug development process. AI-based web monitoring is better than human supervised ones as its preloaded algorithm also makes it easier for pharma firms to track and analyze datasets from various sources. AI plays a crucial role in deciphering human semantics, which in turn is essential for enhancing drug safety by monitoring drug development. By filtering out the irrelevant data and taking the subtext of the data into consideration, AI helps you conduct a focused analysis of drug use and patient requirement.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "The biggest challenges faced by pharmacovigilance companies are the rising complexities associated with drug development, lack of new technology, rising costs, and a shortage of well-defined metrics."

