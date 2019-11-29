

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economic grew at a faster-than-estimated rate in the third quarter, latest figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew a non-adjusted 2.9 percent year-on-year following a 1.8 percent increase in the second quarter. The flash estimate was 2.8 percent.



Growth was led by a 5.6 percent rise in exports, followed increase of over 4 percent in private consumption and investments. Imports rose 1 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, GDP increased 0.7 percent after a 0.8 percent increase in the previous quarter. The flash estimate was not revised.



