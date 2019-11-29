Next Games Oyj: Business Finland Grants EUR 2 Million to Next Games to Develop its Machine Learning and AI capabilities

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION, INSIDE INFORMATION, 29 NOVEMBER 2019 at 16:00 p.m EET



Business Finland has awarded a total of EUR 2 million grant to Next Games for a project to develop its machine learning and AI (Artificial Intelligence) capabilities.



The project aims at increasing the efficiency of the company's games' functionalities, in-game advertising and user acquisition by utilizing machine learning and AI. Through research, the goal is to enhance understanding as well as produce practical technical implementations on Next Games technology platform that support efficient utilization of machine learning and AI. The goals of the project are in line with the company's strategic priorities to focus on improving efficiency and reducing development.



The project will start in December 2019 and is expected to end on the 30th of September 2021 at the latest. The project has four phases and Business Finland will issue the grant in four stages based on submitted and approved reports on costs incurred and progression of the project. The first installment may be received as an advance.

The grant is subject to the approval of Next Games Board of Directors. The company will not publish a separate release in case the grant is approved.



