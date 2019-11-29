

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economy grew at a faster-than-estimated pace in the third quarter, latest figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter. The flash estimate was 0.3 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent after a 2.7 percent increase in the previous three months. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



In the third quarter, the Czech economy growth was supported by both the domestic and external demand.



