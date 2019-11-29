A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on types of customer segmentation models.

It often proves to be an arduous task for marketing teams to appeal to a large number of people with the same generic messages and it comes as no surprise that most business strategies fail when it comes to boosting customer reach. This is where the role of customer segmentation models comes into play. Effectively designed customer segmentation models help gain a deeper understanding of the customers by identifying their unique interests, behaviors, and preferences. It is, therefore, critical for businesses who are looking to enhance personalization across all channels and gain a better understanding of their customers. Infiniti Research has highlighted the three common types of customer segmentation strategies that should be incorporated into every marketing campaign.

Types of customer segmentation

Demographic segmentation

Customer segmentation based on demographic data is an effective way of personalizing marketing messages. There are a lot of factors that can be considered, such as age, gender, location, ethnicity, marital status, household income, occupation, and education level.

Customer goals

The process of customer segmentation requires and utilizes lots of data. Data such as their demography, geography, and interests help in defining the goals of the customers. Such customer segmentation models give a detailed and in-depth analysis of the targeted customers.

Geographic segmentation

Geographic segmentation is one of the commonly used types of customer segmentation strategies that leverage factors like states, nations, cities, regions, postal/zip codes to segment the customer base into various groups. This, in turn, helps marketers to run customer-specific promotional campaigns and offer unique products.

Interaction frequency

This is one of the common customer segmentation models that help analyze how many customers are engaging with your website and content online. It also helps to examine what is the frequency of customers who are messaging you for support on social platforms, or email, and offline interactions. Such interactions act as crystal balls in determining the growth of the business.

