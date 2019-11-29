From 1st of January 2020, NASDAQ will change the price model for Test Access services through the FIX protocol and the OMnet API for the Nasdaq Nordic Equity derivatives, Nasdaq Commodities and Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income markets on the Genium INET platform: Test Access Fixed Income Equity Derivatives Commodities (ISV Only) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Primary EUR 125 EUR 250 EUR 125 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Second to fourth EUR 100 EUR 150 EUR 75 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fifth and beyond EUR 50 EUR 50 EUR 25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- (One Test Access = up to 10 registered test users / 10 FIX Ports with Standard and Premium tps rate. Usertypes counted are EXFI, EXFIP, PIFI, BOFI, IS, ISP, Trader, MM, PI and variations thereof, in External Test System 1 and External Test System 3.) The earlier separate price structure for ISVs, third party developers and datacenters test accesses will be removed as per 1st of January 2020. All market participants will follow the same price-model. For further details, please see sections "1.2 Genium INET - For Fixed Income Trading", "1.3 Genium INET - For Derivatives Trading and Clearing" and "1.4 Genium INET - For Commodities Trading and Clearing" in the Technical Services Price List now available on the Nasdaq Technical Web and attached to this IT Notice: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/european-market-connectivity For an inventory, as well as ordering and changing related User Accesses and ports, please log into the member portal at https://memberportal.nasdaq.com/ For questions concerning this IT Notice please contact your Key Account Manager or Technical Account Manager. For Technical questions or comments, please contact: Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com, Tel +46 8 405 6750 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=748672