Three Emerging Big Data Trends to Watch Out For in 2020

Edge Analytics Gains Traction Automation of Data Analysis Augmented Data Management The use of IoT devices and embedded sensors have given rise to the generation of continuous streams of data sets which must be refined and correlated with data from other devices. By leveraging 'Edge Analytics' businesses can analyze data at the edge or right at the source from where data is generated. Today, the reason to automate data are numerous and may vary from company to company depending on the industry in which they operate. Stepping into the world of data automation can help you better analyze data sets and drive faster results using accurate, actionable business insights. Augmented data management revolves around the use of augmented analytics to analyze and refine unstructured data sets. Leveraging augmented analytics to analyze data sets can help businesses make better business decisions and optimize business processes to improve profitability.

According to the big data analytics experts at Quantzig, "The accessibility of big data has paved the way for a new generation of technology and has shifted the focus towards data-driven decision making."

To succeed in today's big data era, businesses must make the most of their data management investments by adopting new trends and technology to support their business decisions. Big data trends play a key role in improving business decisions across organizations. To capitalize on the opportunities offered by big data, organizations must adapt to these trends and build a data-driven business culture where key decisions are taken based on the results obtained from a detailed data analysis.

Common Big Data Challenges Faced by Businesses

Generating insights on time

Dealing with huge volumes of data sets

Integrating disparate data sources

