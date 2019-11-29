Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Inflation-linked auctions

Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Inflation-linked Government Bonds, 2019-12-06
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2025-06-01
|3109
|SE0005703550
|1.00 %
|250 +/- 250
|2027-12-01
|3113
|SE0009548704
|0.125 %
|250 +/- 250
Settlement date 2019-12-10
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on DEC 6, 2019
Highest permitted bid volume: 250 SEK million
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)
ON DEC 6, 2019.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se