Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Inflation-linked auctions

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Inflation-linked Government Bonds, 2019-12-06

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2025-06-013109
SE00057035501.00 %250 +/- 250
2027-12-013113SE00095487040.125 %250 +/- 250

Settlement date 2019-12-10

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on DEC 6, 2019

Highest permitted bid volume: 250 SEK million

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)

ON DEC 6, 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)