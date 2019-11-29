A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on competitive positioning in the telecom industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005243/en/

Competitive positioning in the telecom industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Currently, the telecommunications sector is quite turbulent owing to the emergence of various disruptive technologies, changing customer demands, and increasing competition. In this highly tempestuous situation, telecom operators are left with no option but to explore new competitive positioning strategies that would help them gain the upper hand in the market. As far as the customers of the telecommunications industry are concerned, due to the vast options available, they are unable to decide on the features and offers that are best suited for them. Therefore, telecom providers must devise an effective competitive positioning strategy to survive in the long run. To help telecom companies overcome such challenges, experts at Infiniti Research have defined a step-by-step approach to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Infiniti Research helps telecom companies discover new opportunities to build customer intimacy and expand connectivity. Request a free proposal to know how our solutions can help your business achieve this and also stay updated with the latest telecommunications industry trends.

Specify market boundaries

Telecommunication companies must build a position map and specify the boundaries of the market in which they operate to protect their revenue market share. This step helps players in the telecom space to evaluate where they stand in the market compared to their competitors.

Convert customer experience into value

After identifying benefits and plans that appeal the most to customers, operators in the telecom industry can further decide on how to improve them and create differentiators. Customer mapping is a great source to gain information on which products will reap the most value and for which services are customers willing to pay.

Go deeper into Infiniti's telecommunications expertise and learn how we can help your company. Get in touch with an expert.

Product mapping across customer segments

The primary revenue streams for telecommunication companies are shifting from voice and value-added services (VAS) to data services. To secure the target market, it is imperative for telecom providers to address the quick changes in the customer demand.

Identify untapped segments

Identifying and working on the segments that have potential but have not yet been explored by competitors will give telecom companies the early bird advantage. An excellent competitive positioning strategy would help providers to identify those unexplored segments that have high revenue and growth prospects.

To know more about our services portfolio, request a free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005243/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us