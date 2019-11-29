SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the four challenges flexible packaging companies need to watch out for

Today, flexible packaging is gaining grounds in the field of primary packaging. Its relevance is highlighted by its capability to preserve a product and trigger sales. Manufacturers are consistently creating flexible packaging materials and bringing them to the market on an unprecedented scale. These design aim at minimizing waste, reducing costs, attracting customers while preserving products. But there are several challenges facing the flexible packaging industry.

At SpendEdge, we understand that flexible packaging companies have to endure various difficulties in their operations. And to help you understand them better, we have listed the key challenges facing the flexible packaging industry.

Key Challenges Faced by Flexible Packaging Companies

Rising raw material costs

Paper, plastic, resins, films, paperboard, and adhesives are some of the common raw materials used by flexible packaging companies. However, prices of these raw materials are witnessing a surge in recent times. Price of other materials have also been on a rise due to reduced supply. This is impacting the competitiveness of companies in the flexible packaging industry.

Rapid technological changes

Sustainability challenges

A huge amount of waste is generated by companies in the flexible packaging sector. Most of the materials used are often non-recyclable. This increases the chances of being flagged by governmental organizations, environmental groups, and stakeholders. Companies have to account for designs that can address environmental issues, end-of-life disposal, and reduce greenhouse gases.

