On November 29, 2019, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to impose a fine in the amount of 1000 euros to UPP Olaines OÜ for violation of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter Requirements for Issuers (hereinafter RI) clauses 1.2.1, 5.3.1, 5.4.5 and 2.4.1. According to RI clause 1.2.1 the Issuer is obliged to secure disclosure of information stated in RI in such a form and within such time limits as specified in RI. According to RI clause 5.3.1 the Issuer is required to make public the audited annual report immediately after its approval by the supervisory board but not later than four (4) months after the end of the accounting period. According to RI clause 5.4.5 the Issuer is obliged to make public an interim report immediately after its preparation by the management board, but no later than two (2) months after the end of the reporting periood. According to RI clause 2.4.1 information is deemed disclosed when it is made public as a notice through the Exchange Information System The deadline for submitting audited annual report of the year 2018 for regulated market issuers was April 30, 2019. UPP Olaines OÜ published its audited annual report on June 14, 2019. The interim financial report for the first quarter of 2019 was published on June 4, 2019, the deadline was May 31, 2019.