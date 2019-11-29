Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member Palmetto Harmony Black Friday Sale

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking content management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member Palmetto Harmony for their Black Friday Blowout Sale for holiday shopping gift ideas.

The holidays are now in full swing and Findit wants to bring our members and non-members great online shopping deals for the holidays.

Today we are featuring Palmetto Harmony for their amazing sale.

This sale is underway so shoppers can get the benefits now. Imagine having your shopping done, before Thanksgiving weekend is over. With some great gift ideas offered at Palmetto Harmony it could be.

Palmetto Harmony is a member on Findit and utilizes our full-service content management platform that includes our online marketing services.

Palmetto is offering 30% OFF PLUS FREE SHIPPING Through December 2nd, 2019

Findt.com is a full-service social networking content management online marketing website with services that enhance anyone's online web presence.

Palmetto Harmony offers a wide variety of hemp related products for your skin and other topical uses. Check out their line of skin care facial products which would make anyone smile who receives this great gift.

You can follow Palmetto Harmony on their Findit page at Findit.com/cbd-hemp-oil-topical-cream.

You can begin your shopping a Palmetto Harmony and enjoy great savings of 30% off and Free Shipping now.

Here is our pick of the week from Palmetto Harmony

Findit focuses on reaching the target demographics for each of our members in an effort to heighten brand awareness of their services and in some cases, their extensive product lines.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568520/Findit-Features-Member-Palmetto-Harmony-Black-Friday-Sale