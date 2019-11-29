Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of their recent article that lists the top benefits of using analytics in sports

Though the concept of sports analytics has been around for decades, the recent advances in data analytics and technology have broadened its scope.

Today, sports analytics has become an integral part of every sports organization and most professional sports teams have a team of analytics experts grinding the numbers and uncovering insights to improve performance. Sports analytics plays a key role in analyzing player profiles to determine players who are the best fit for the team. Also, it can be said that sports analytics or analytics in sports, plays a crucial role in determining the future of professional sports owing to its use cases and business benefits.

Benefits of Sports Analytics

Real Time Data Analysis Higher Accuracy Analysis of data obtained from

smart wearables Sports analytics empowers businesses to use real-time data analysis to track and monitor key metrics such as performance of players, umpire's actions, and other factors that impact performance. The use of advanced analytics can help you track the accuracy of pitches. Today, sports like cricket and football have started implementing such technologies to gain better clarity on the goals scored by players. With the growing popularity of smart wearables, many sports brands have started entering the wearable technology market. The use of such devices to monitor the heart rate, speed, and acceleration can help coaches to plan their training accordingly.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "Leading sports organizations today are looking at leveraging advanced data analytics tools to gain a leading edge by gleaning hidden insights from the data they own."

Business Benefits of Leveraging Sports Analytics

Fact-based decision making

Identify top performers

Monitor the health of players

Improve team performance

