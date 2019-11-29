Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 135.1233 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11612882 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 32416 EQS News ID: 925093 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 29, 2019 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)