Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2019 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8176 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12794728 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 32423 EQS News ID: 925107 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 29, 2019 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)