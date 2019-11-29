Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market research engagement. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a retail firm to devise a sound market entry plan to expand to the Canadian retail market and realize savings of over $3.7 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005261/en/

Infiniti Helped a Retail Company to Achieve Savings of Over $3.7 Million. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With continually evolving market trends and customer demands, retail companies are facing challenges in expanding their business presence in a new market. Also, recent market studies show that more than 40% of retail companies have failed while trying to enter a new market. As such, analyzing the market landscape and identifying market entry barriers are becoming inevitable for companies in the retail industry. Market research engagement can help businesses to devise sound market entry strategy to enter a new market.

Want to know whether your products or services will fit in the new market? Our market research experts can help you to understand the potential for your product and service offerings in a new or existing market. Request a free proposal today.

The business challenge: The client is a retail company based out of the United States. They wanted to expand their operations to Canada. To do so, they wanted to gather comprehensive insights into the Canadian retail market, identify customers' needs and demands, and analyze the competitive landscape. Besides, they wanted to identify the right partners to support them in their expansion plan.

Leading companies across various sectors have successfully secured a space in the new market with our market entry strategy engagement. Contact us to leverage our market research engagement.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research followed a four-phased approach that included market intelligence study, market scanning analysis, customer intelligence study, and competitive intelligence engagement.

The insights obtained from Infiniti's market research engagement helped the client to stay informed about the present as well as the long-term forecasts of the Canadian retail market and the competitive environment. Also, the client was able to evaluate the market potential for their products in the Canadian retail market. The experts also supported the client in setting up retail stores in Canada. Within two years of entering the Canadian retail market, they were able to grow from 3 stores to more than 50 stores. This subsequently helped the client to achieve savings of over $3.7 million.

Infiniti's market research engagement helped the client to:

Identify the right partners to support their operations in Canada

Gain an understanding of the offerings and strengths of key competitors

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market research engagement? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's market research engagement offered predictive insights on:

Devising targeted sales and marketing strategies

Identifying hidden opportunities in the market and differentiating product offerings

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Realizing Savings of over $3.7 Million for a Retail Company Market Research Engagement

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005261/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us