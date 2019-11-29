Anzeige
Freitag, 29.11.2019

29.11.2019 | 19:05
La Mondiale: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:La Mondiale
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:4.375% PerpNC10yr
Offer price:100
Stabilising Managers:HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Natixis

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

