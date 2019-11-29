A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest success story on product marketing strategy. The client, a natural food manufacturing company based out of the United States, wanted to devise a sound product marketing strategy to promote their newly launched products. To do so, they wanted to conduct a detailed assessment of the market competition, pricing strategies, and natural food industry trends. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering sales and marketing strategy.

Business impact of the product marketing strategy for the natural food manufacturer

Identified buyer personas and target audience for product promotion

Attracted the right set of customers and increased sales

Determined their product's positioning in the market

Devised targeted marketing initiatives for different customer segments

Achieved revenue goal and increased market share

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

