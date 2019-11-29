A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest success story on risk assessment solution. The client, a metal manufacturing firm based out of the United States, wanted to identify operational risks impeding their business growth. Also, they wanted to understand the impact of different risks and prioritize them based on their severity. Besides, they wanted to devise a risk management strategy to monitor, measure, and manage the potential market risks. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering risk assessment solution.

"Early identification of operational threats can help businesses to improve the effectiveness of their risk management operations, strengthen the decision-making process, and reduce potential damage from future risks," says a market intelligence analyst at Infiniti Research.

Business impact of the risk assessment solution for the metal manufacturer

Implemented operational risk management strategy

Monitored security threats and mitigated them

Identified factors causing supply chain delays

Anticipated risks that could impact the financial capital of the company

Realized savings in operational costs

