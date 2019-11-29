A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence solution. The client, a non alcoholic beverage company in Central Europe, witnessed a stagnant growth for three consecutive years. They wanted to uncover profitable opportunities in the market and differentiate their product offerings. Besides, they wanted to identify the latest trends in the market and analyze competitors' strategies. The client also needed help in product research and revenue estimation. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

"The hyper-competitive and dynamic nature of the non alcoholic beverage industry necessitates companies to keep pace with changing market trends and consumer behavior," says a market intelligence analyst at Infiniti Research.

Business impact of the market intelligence solution for the non alcoholic beverage company

Identified the changing needs and demands of customers

Increased focus on ready-to-drink beverage category

Automated production and packaging processes

Increased operational efficiency and sales

Launched a new health drink in the market

Generated over €3 million in revenue

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

