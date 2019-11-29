Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market research engagement. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a retail banking industry client to devise targeted service offerings for their customers and enhance market share by 31%.

Infiniti's Market Research Engagement Helped a Retail Banking Industry Client Enhance Market Share by 31%

Today's hyper-competitive marketplace demands businesses to keep a keen watch on the changing market trends and tailor product and service offerings for customers. Also, there's immense pressure to improve profitability and customer experience. Infiniti's market research engagement can help businesses to assess market conditions for business expansion, analyze the competition for better strategic planning, and keep up with evolving industry developments.

The business challenge: The client is a retail banking company in the United States. Rising competitive pressure, evolving regulatory changes, and customer experience management hurdles increased challenges for the company. The client, therefore, wanted to gain a better understanding of the market landscape by analyzing factors including industry developments, market challenges, investment environment, and marketing channels. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market research engagement.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research followed a four-phased approach that included competitive intelligence study, customer intelligence engagement, market intelligence study, and market trend analysis.

The insights obtained from Infiniti's market research engagement helped the client to analyze market changes and understand entire customer lifecycle. They were also able to identify potential risks in the US retail banking sector and take proactive approaches to tackle them. Besides, the client was able to personalize service offerings for their customers and increase customer satisfaction rate. Within one year of leveraging our market research engagement, the client was able to enhance market share by 31%.

Infiniti's market research engagement helped the client to:

Eliminate cyber-threats by building a more advanced information security system

Drive better customer experience and reduce customer churn rate

Infiniti's market research engagement offered predictive insights on:

Optimizing business processes and reducing costs

Adapting to the fast-changing marketplace

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

