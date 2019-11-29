Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Healthcare Solutions Management Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: VRTY), Announces Dr. John Holtzman as Member of the Medical Advisory Board

NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2019 / Healthcare Solutions Holdings, a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools, announced the appointment of John Holtzman, DPM., FACFAS, as a member of the Medical Advisory Board.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Holtzman to the Medical Advisory Board," said Travis Revelle, CEO of Healthcare Solutions Holdings Inc. "HSI's podiatric platform continues to evolve to ensure we are building an ecosystem of products to help physicians deliver cutting-edge medicine and superior patient outcomes. Dr. Holtzman is a recognized leader in the Podiatry specialty. His experience, tenure and acumen will be invaluable as we continue to strive to meet our objectives."

Dr. John Holtzman received his medical degree from Des Moines University's College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and went on to complete his surgical residency in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery through Deaconess Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Holtzman specializes in podiatric surgery and podiatry and has been in practice for more than 20 years, bringing his expertise to private practice. He was drawn to this specialty in college after speaking with the residency director, and soon after, he changed the course of his education from Physiology to Podiatry. Being dedicated to the practice of Podiatry, Dr. Holtzman became a Board-Certified Podiatrist who is an active member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and a fellow of the Center for Advanced Foot and Ankle Surgery. In his free time, he enjoys working out and spending time with his family.

"I was initially attracted to HSI due to the diversity of everything they have to offer," says Dr. Holtzman. "Healthcare today is a lot different than years prior, and HSI provides multiple offerings under one roof. As a provider, this makes it much easier to provide top patient care, and it is ideal to have one protocol across the board. Being able to access lab results and write pharmacy scripts through the same company creates ease for myself and my staff. I look forward to the expansion of the surgical centers, MRI centers, and pharmacies. As HSI grows and continues to develop, I am excited to be a part of the team."

HSI is a medical service and device company focused on providing clinicians with state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic tools. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by helping clinicians gain broader access to the most advanced technology in the healthcare industry. HSI does not only focus on assisting physicians with exceptional healthcare delivery but also promoting compliance with the industry's best practices.

Healthcare Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Glen Cove, New York. Please visit www.hscorp.biz for additional information.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Loutzenhiser

SVP Healthcare Solutions

Email: IR@HScorp.Biz

Email: MR@HScorp.Biz

Phone: +1 (866) 668-2188

Dr. John Holtzman

SOURCE: Healthcare Solutions Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568064/Healthcare-Solutions-Holdings-Inc-a-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-of-Healthcare-Solutions-Management-Group-Inc-OTC-Pink-VRTY-Announces-Dr-John-Holtzman-as-Member-of-the-Medical-Advisory-Board