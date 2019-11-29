RESAAS Services Inc.: RESAAS Announces 52% Revenue Increase for the 9 Months Ended September 30 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2019 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF) President and CEO, Tom Rossiter, is pleased to report highlights for the nine months ended September 30, 2019:

Increased revenue to $675,851, an increase of 52% from the nine months ended September 30, 2018

Decreased expenses by $2,332,902, or 43% from the nine months ended September 30, 2018

Decreased net loss by $2,563,433, or 52% from the nine months ended September 30, 2018

The increase in revenue is attributed to existing Enterprise customers continuing to upgrade to new features with enhanced functionality, as well as increases in the number of RESAAS members subscribing to the Company's paid-for Premium tier.

"We are continuing to commercialize and monetize our Platform, setting the Company up for some upcoming strategic opportunities," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Our recent launch of a nationwide pre-market listing solution, accompanied by recent policy changes within the American real estate sector, have positioned RESAAS for tremendous growth and strategic opportunities.

The Company also announces the issuance of 139,429 common shares of the Company to a Canadian technology company. The share issuance entitles RESAAS to 50% ownership in a Joint Venture, and is in lieu of cash. The Joint Venture is in the digital identity sector specifically for the real estate industry. The share issuance is subject to the receipt of final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and will be subject to a four month hold period.

