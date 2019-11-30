

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative deal on a new labor contract.



The UAW Bargaining Committee agreed to a deal with Fiat Chrysler to add $4.5 billion in investments, negotiators secured an additional $4.5 billion for a total of $9 billion of investments adding 7,900 jobs over the four-year period, UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada said in the statement.



Fiat Chrysler also confirmed in a statement that it has reached tentative agreement on a new four-year contract with UAW.



'Out of respect for our members, we will refrain from commenting any further or releasing full details of the agreement until the UAW-FCA Council leaders meet and review the details,' said Estrada.



UAW said that the UAW-FCA National Council will meet on December 4, 2019 to go over details of the proposed Tentative Agreement. If adopted as a Tentative Agreement, it will go to all FCA hourly and salary members for a ratification vote that will begin on December 6, 2019.



