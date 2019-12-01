

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) said that its Consumer Media business dmg media has acquired the 'i', the UK national newspaper and website, from JPI Media Limited for 49.6 million pounds cash consideration.



The 'i' has an established reputation for quality journalism with retail sales of about 170,000 newspapers each weekday and over 190,000 copies of the iweekend each Saturday.



The website, inews.co.uk, attracts about 300,000 daily unique browsers.



In 2018, the 'i' reported 11 million pounds in cash operating income and operating profit from 34 million pounds revenue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX