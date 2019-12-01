Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 01.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853686 ISIN: JP3672400003 Ticker-Symbol: NISA 
Tradegate
29.11.19
11:20 Uhr
5,692 Euro
+0,058
+1,03 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,600
5,686
30.11.
5,592
5,690
29.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUBISHI MOTORS
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION4,005-0,47 %
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD5,692+1,03 %
RENAULT SA43,495+0,44 %