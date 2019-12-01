Royal Philips: Philips highlights AI-powered solutions focus to realize precision diagnosis at RSNA 2019



December 1, 2019

Chicago, U.S. and Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips . With a focus on optimizing image acquisition, viewing and data interpretation, and diagnostic patient management workflows, Philips is providing flexible and scalable enterprise imaging solutions to hospitals and imaging centers as they seek to step up their performance by simultaneously improving the patient experience, health outcomes, and staff experience, while lowering the cost of care.

With comprehensive enterprise imaging capabilities at its foundation, at RSNA Philips is harnessing the power of AI to create insights from the complete range of patient data, including pathology and genomics. Combining simplified workflows, strong clinical capabilities and AI, Philips' patient-centered approach empowers healthcare providers to provide a precision diagnosis, leading to targeted therapies with predictable outcomes.

"Philips has significantly extended its enterprise imaging portfolio through strategic investments in R&D and complementary acquisitions, all guided by the goal of enabling precision diagnosis," said Rob Cascella, Chief Business Leader for Precision Diagnosis at Royal Philips. "From capabilities in data integration and AI to completely renewed platforms across MRI and CT, our portfolio and our ability to shape solutions to meet healthcare providers' needs is stronger than ever."

Workflow innovations key to improving the experience of staff and patients

Recent research commissioned by Philips highlights the need for radiology staff empowerment and workflow-focused innovation. With pressure on imaging departments mounting amid rising patient volumes and a global shortage of qualified staff, improvements in workflow and efficiency, supported by data integration and AI, can improve the experience of staff and patients and, more broadly, enhance clinical outcomes while reducing costs. From reducing MR exam times by up to 50% [1] to reducing the number of steps that a clinician needs to take for a 3D vascular ultrasound assessment from 10 to one [2], Philips is supporting improved workflow across its portfolio.

Introducing Philips' next-generation enterprise imaging informatics solution

At RSNA Philips is launching its next-generation enterprise imaging informatics solution. The introduction follows several years of strategic investments in R&D, AI and complementary acquisitions, resulting in a suite of integrated products that deliver a comprehensive platform designed to connect clinical capabilities and optimize workflows around every step in the patient's journey.

Philips is also launching IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite [3], which enables healthcare providers to seamlessly integrate AI applications into the imaging workflow. Part of Philips' new enterprise imaging informatics solution, the comprehensive AI workflow suite provides a full set of applications for integration and centralized workflow management of AI algorithms, delivering structured results wherever they're needed across the healthcare enterprise.

New Computed Tomography platforms

Now available in North America, the Incisive CT integrates innovations in imaging, workflow, and lifecycle management, helping healthcare providers to improve the Computed Tomography (CT) experience for patients and staff, enabling smart clinical decision-making and increasing efficiency. With its industry-first 'Tube for Life' guarantee [4], Philips will replace the Incisive's X-ray tube - a key component of any CT system - at no additional cost throughout the entire life of the system, potentially lowering operating expenses by an estimated $420,000 [5]. The system also enables inter-operator consistency, increases uptime and decreases 'time to results' by 19% [6].

At RSNA, Philips is launching the CT 6000 iCT and the CT 5000 Ingenuity. The innovative new platforms offer new capabilities including advanced workflow benefits, cybersecurity and safeguards - as well as software and hardware improvements that enhance performance and reliability. The company will also be highlighting the IQon Elite Spectral CT, the world's first spectral detector-based CT system.

Demonstrating innovation leadership in MR

With improving MR speed and workflow a key area of attention for imaging providers, Philips recently marked the completion of its one millionth patient scan accelerated with Compressed SENSE, an advanced solution that reduces exam times up to 50% [7]. Combining powerfully with Compressed SENSE, Philips' latest workflow solutions integrate guided patient setup and scanning automation, along with AI-embedded technology including VitalEye, VitalScreen and SmartExam [8], helping to save time and staff stress by simplifying the number of workflow steps.

At RSNA, Philips is also highlighting its Ambition 1.5T MR platform , the industry's first and only commercially available fully sealed magnet for more productive, helium-free operations [9]. Since its launch last year, the breakthrough platform with its fully-sealed BlueSeal magnet has received an enthusiastic reception from healthcare providers worldwide, reducing the chance of potentially lengthy and costly disruptions, and virtually eliminating dependency on a commodity with an unpredictable supply.

Focus on quality and efficiency in digital radiography

Launching at RSNA, the new release of the MobileDiagnost wDR [10] is a premium mobile digital radiography system that brings the superb image quality and high efficiency of Philips' premium mounted systems to a mobile system. The MobileDiagnost wDR comes with the Philips Eleva user interface, a common platform across a range of Philips digital radiography systems that's easy-to-learn and customizable to allow a smooth and efficient, patient-focused workflow. The system also includes a range of security and access management features, workflow enhancements, and Philips' UNIQUE 2 image processing, which provides superb images of all anatomical areas.

Improving clinical confidence and the patient experience in ultrasound

On show for the first time at RSNA, the EPIQ Elite ultrasound system is a new premium ultrasound that combines the latest advances in transducer innovation and enhanced performance to improve clinical confidence and the patient experience. EPIQ Elite offers a range of diagnostic ultrasound solutions tailored to the needs of specific medical specialties, including Philips' first solution for vascular assessment and diagnosis. The Philips Ultimate Ultrasound Solution for Vascular Assessment combines 3D and 4D imaging, a breakthrough simplified workflow and complimentary clinical tools to effectively assess and monitor vascular disease.

End-to-end solutions for oncology

At RSNA Philips is also highlighting its IntelliSpace Precision Medicine oncology solutions portfoli o , which drives diagnostics and therapy selection for clinical, operational and financial improvements through Oncology Pathways powered by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, clinical trial matching and multi-disciplinary tumour board solutions. The company is also showcasing its integrated radiation oncology portfolio, including IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology [11], an intelligent patient management solution to manage complexity, improve efficiency and enable operational excellence in radiotherapy departments.

Philips' Vereos Digital PET/CT , the world's first and only fully digital, clinically proven PET/CT solution. It is supported by rigorous clinical evidence, including more than four years of investigational studies and over 100 published clinical studies.

A new standard for the future of image-guided procedures with Azurion with FlexArm

During increasingly complex interventions, clinicians need to quickly and easily visualize critical anatomy and identify changes to the patient during the procedure. Azurion with FlexArm includes a set of innovations that makes it easier for the clinician to perform imaging across the whole patient in both 2D and 3D. As the clinician moves the system, the image beam automatically maintains alignment with the patient, allowing more consistent visualization and enabling them to keep their focus on the treatment. Launched in February 2017, Philips' advanced Azurion platform for image-guided therapy has already been used to treat more than one million patients [12].

The range of diseases that can be treated with minimally invasive procedures continues to expand. In the run-up to RSNA, Philips announced a major multicenter clinical trial to assess the impact of a 'Direct to Angio Suite' workflow on stroke patient outcomes. The trial will be carried out primarily on Philips Azurion , the company's leading platform for interventional procedures.

Transforming people's healthcare experiences through design

Throughout its booth, Philips will also be highlighting its healthcare experience design capabilities . Philips' evidence-based research approach and people-centric design thinking help facilities uncover new opportunities to improve the patient, family and staff experience. With over 1500 installations worldwide, Ambient Experience solutions can benefit many areas - from waiting areas and uptake rooms to procedure and recovery rooms and even entire departments.

Driving the transition to a circular economy

Philips is highlighting its efforts to transition to a 'circular economy' in healthcare. The company is on track to deliver on its 2018 pledge to take back and repurpose all the large medical systems equipment that its customers are prepared to return to it by 2020. The company is actively pursuing the trade-in of equipment such as MRI, CT, ultrasound and interventional and diagnostic X-ray systems, taking full control to ensure that all traded-in materials are repurposed or recycled in a responsible way. An important part of its efforts is the company's Diamond Select refurbished systems program , which provides refurbished imaging systems that have the same Philips quality and performance as new equipment at lower cost.

Discover more about Philips at RSNA 2019

Philips will demonstrate its integrated portfolio of imaging solutions at RSNA 2019 in booth #6730. In addition, Philips will also be highlighting its AI capabilities as part of the AI showcase (booth #10109).

On its main stand, Philips will host an engaging program of talks by healthcare providers and Philips executives. In addition, the company will host three presentations during the event:

"From insights to action: leveraging AI end-to-end in radiology" - Sham Sokka, Marketing Leader for Precision Diagnosis at Philips, taking place 14:30-14:50, Monday December 2 at the Innovation Theater

- Sham Sokka, Marketing Leader for Precision Diagnosis at Philips, taking place 14:30-14:50, Monday December 2 at the Innovation Theater "Creating winning workflows: identifying pain points and solutions within radiology workflow" - Cree Gaskin MD (UVA Health) and Jans Boerggraf MD (University of Cologne), moderated by Chip Truwit, Chief Medical Officer, Diagnostic Imaging at Philips, taking place 09:00-10:30, Tuesday December 3 in CS31, room S101AB

- Cree Gaskin MD (UVA Health) and Jans Boerggraf MD (University of Cologne), moderated by Chip Truwit, Chief Medical Officer, Diagnostic Imaging at Philips, taking place 09:00-10:30, Tuesday December 3 in CS31, room S101AB "ED radiology exam wait time prediction" - Jacob Kazam MD and Keith Hentel MD (NYP), taking place 12:00-12:20, Thursday December 5 at the AI Theater

For more Philips news from RSNA click here and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for RSNA19 live updates.

[1] Using Compressed SENSE technology and compared to Philips exams without Compressed SENSE.

[2] Report: EPIQ Ultrasound Marketing Claims Evaluation Study, September 10, 2018, Philips.

[3] IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite is not intended for diagnosis or treatment selection. Work in progress, not available for sale.

[4] Life of the product is defined by Philips as 10 years. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country. Please contact your local Philips sales representative for details.

[5] Actual operating costs for customers vary significantly because many variables exist (such as CT make and model, hospital/imaging center size, case mix, system usage). The potential savings identified estimates the avoidance of purchasing replacement tubes over a 10-year useful life of a CT system, based on an average selling price of $140,000 per replacement tube and estimated tube life of 3 years. There can be no guarantee that all customers will achieve this result. Tube for Life guarantee availability varies by country.

[6] Based on a study performed at Oz Radiology Group. Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

[7] Using Compressed SENSE technology and compared to Philips exams without Compressed SENSE.

[8] SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional Implants.

[9] The Ambition 1.5T MR contains less than 0.5% of the helium of a conventional system and this is permanently sealed inside the device.

[10] The MobileDiagnost wDR is available for sale in the USA and worldwide.

[11] IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology is considered works in progress and are not available for sale.

[12] More than one million procedures have been performed on Philips Azurion based on Philips' internal case and procedure data.

