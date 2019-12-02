

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall capital spending in Japan was up 7.1 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2019, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - exceeding expectations for an increase of 5.0 percent and up from 1.9 percent in the previous three months.



Excluding software, capex accelerated 7.7 percent on quarter - again beating forecasts for 4.4 percent following the 1.7 percent drop in the three months prior.



Company profits tumbled 5.3 percent on quarter, shy of expectations for a drop of 2.0 percent following a decline of 12.0 percent in Q2. Company sales slid 2.6 percent after rising 0.4 percent in the second quarter.



