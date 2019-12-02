Technavio has been monitoring the global transfection reagents and equipment market and the market is poised to grow by USD 319.58 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 148-page research report with TOC on "Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Reagents and Equipment), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising demand for timely disease diagnosis. In addition, the rise in clinical trials in developing nations is anticipated to further boost the growth of the transfection reagents and equipment market.

Early diagnosis diseases is necessary among patients with a high risk of hereditary conditions. It requires genetic tools to facilitate diagnostic tests such as next-generation sequencing and DNA microarrays. This is driving the demand for transfection reagents as they are used for conducting genetic variation testing procedures. They help in identifying risks of developing diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and cancer. Thus, the rising demand for timely disease diagnosis is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers GeneJammer Transfection Reagent, a polyamine reagent to various end-users.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company offers Gene Pulser Xcell Electroporation System, which is a pulse generating system.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and operates under the business segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers X-tremeGENE DNA Transfection Reagent for the use of academic and research institutes and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Pharma Biotech and Specialty ingredients. The company offers a high-throughput transfection system, 4D-Nucleofector System, for the use of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

MaxCyte Inc.

MaxCyte Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the business segment, Healthcare. The company offers a scalable transfection system, MaxCyte STX for the use of academic and research institutes and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Transfection Reagents and Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Reagents

Equipment

Transfection Reagents and Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

