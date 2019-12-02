AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A (AEEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Dec-2019 / 03:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - A DEALING DATE: 29/11/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 4.229 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 652923360 CODE: AEEM ISIN: LU1681045370 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEEM Sequence No.: 32571 EQS News ID: 925479 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2019 21:16 ET (02:16 GMT)