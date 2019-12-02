The viola market size is expected to grow by USD 3.55 million during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005082/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global viola market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Advancements in web technology have facilitated online tutorial sites to use videos, reference articles, and other teaching methodologies to help individuals learn to play viola. This has also simplified the learning process for individuals with busy work schedules. Moreover, online tutorials are more economical for individuals who cannot afford to pay a high fee. Thus, the availability of learning materials online encourages individuals to buy, learn, and play viola and, hence, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30722

As per Technavio, the increased popularity of live events will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Viola Market: Increased Popularity of Live Events

The demand for live events is increasing, due to a growing interest in music among the younger generation. With the increasing preference for live events, there is an exponential increase in the number of artists worldwide. This creates a strong demand for various types of equipment from professional musicians and artists. Moreover, live events also inspire fans and followers to buy violas and other musical instruments. Hence, the increasing number of concerts, bands, and live performances will contribute to the popularity of musical instruments, leading to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

"Other factors such as rising interest in music-related leisure activities and growing popularity of online retail will have a significant impact on the growth of the viola market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Viola Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the viola market by end-user (professional and amateur) and geography (MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the viola market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the viola market share in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the increase in popularity of live music concerts, growing adoption of smart musical instruments, increasing number of music schools and the availability of web-based learning materials.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005082/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com